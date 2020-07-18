Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ADSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Autodesk from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Autodesk from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $222.08.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $237.70 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $251.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.19. The company has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 173.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total transaction of $1,667,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,730 shares of company stock worth $12,807,378. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,700 shares of the software company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

