Authorship 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,235.00 (ATS)

Authorship (CURRENCY:ATS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, Authorship has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. One Authorship token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC and Bancor Network. Authorship has a market cap of $30,520.97 and $1,235.00 worth of Authorship was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.64 or 0.01883709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00087345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00186570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001106 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 87.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001964 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Authorship Token Profile

Authorship’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Authorship’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,971,428 tokens. Authorship’s official Twitter account is @authorship_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Authorship is authorship.com

Buying and Selling Authorship

Authorship can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Authorship directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Authorship should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Authorship using one of the exchanges listed above.

