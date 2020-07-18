Aurora Price Reaches $0.0183 on Exchanges (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Aurora has a market capitalization of $119.85 million and approximately $14.48 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded up 423.8% against the US dollar. One Aurora token can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bitinka, Indodax and CoinEgg.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045735 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $446.68 or 0.04877092 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019512 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00055810 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00032069 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Indodax, Kucoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

