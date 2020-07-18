Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AUPH. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.01 and a current ratio of 21.01.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43,965.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

