AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Rating Increased to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $39.00. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AUDC. ValuEngine raised shares of AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AudioCodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Shares of AUDC opened at $37.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $40.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.48 and a beta of 0.62.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 114.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 379,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 202,427 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 53.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 53.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 242,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 84,636 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 193.8% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,158,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after purchasing an additional 764,463 shares during the period. 42.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.