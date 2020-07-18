AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Cut by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 0.6% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,287 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its position in AT&T by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 65,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 103,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 350,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its stake in AT&T by 711.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 73,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 64,678 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Cfra reduced their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.16. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $215.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

