AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,841 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.0% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra decreased their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

