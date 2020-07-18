AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 1.1% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Cowen downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

NYSE:T opened at $30.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.16. The firm has a market cap of $218.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

