AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 25.9% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 49,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 10,183 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.7% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 29,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.5% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.6% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 322,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $30.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura reduced their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

