AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,608 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after buying an additional 422,207 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $7,348,000. AXA grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 27.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after buying an additional 770,426 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 57.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 15,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AT&T by 23.9% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

AT&T stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12. The company has a market capitalization of $217.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

