Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Atreca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Atreca in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.33.
Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Analysts forecast that Atreca will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $101,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 412,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,345,724.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $150,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,123 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Atreca by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Atreca by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Atreca by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Atreca by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Atreca
Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
