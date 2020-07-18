Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Atreca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Atreca in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17. Atreca has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $29.35.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Analysts forecast that Atreca will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $101,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 412,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,345,724.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $150,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,123 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Atreca by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Atreca by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Atreca by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Atreca by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

