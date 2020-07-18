Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Given a $33.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Yield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut Atlantica Yield from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Atlantica Yield from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.40.

AY stock opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. Atlantica Yield has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $210.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Yield will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 245,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 920,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,519,000 after buying an additional 143,355 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after buying an additional 25,995 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after buying an additional 133,655 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 27,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.27% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

