Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Asure Software Inc., formerly Forgent Networks, Inc., is a provider of Web-based workforce management solutions. It offers Web-based workforce management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environment, as well as their human resource and payroll processes. The Company offers its workforce management solutions under two product lines: NetSimplicity and iEmployee. Asure’s suite includes products to optimize workforce time and attendance tracking, benefits enrollment and tracking, pay stubs and W2 documentation, expense management, meeting and event management, and asset tracking. The company delivers easy-to-use, easy-to-deploy software products that serve small and medium-sized organizations and divisions of Fortune and Global 1000 enterprises. It focuses on developing products that deliver enterprise-class productivity enhancements at an affordable price such that any size organization can enjoy the benefits of its solutions. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ASUR. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Asure Software from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Asure Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.72 million. Asure Software had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 36.22%. On average, analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 18,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $138,605.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Carl Drew bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Asure Software by 9.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 26,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Asure Software by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 256,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 27.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $943,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 14.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

