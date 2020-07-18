AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Securities cut AstraZeneca to a reduce rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 8,100 ($99.68) to GBX 7,600 ($93.53) in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 7,600 ($93.53) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($73.84) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($116.91) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,308.89 ($102.25).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 9,187 ($113.06) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,479.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,854.50. The stock has a market cap of $120.56 billion and a PE ratio of 79.40. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 83.80 ($1.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,537.09 ($117.37).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

