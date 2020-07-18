AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Securities cut AstraZeneca to a reduce rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 8,100 ($99.68) to GBX 7,600 ($93.53) in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 7,600 ($93.53) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($73.84) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($116.91) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,308.89 ($102.25).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 9,187 ($113.06) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,479.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,854.50. The stock has a market cap of $120.56 billion and a PE ratio of 79.40. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 83.80 ($1.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,537.09 ($117.37).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

