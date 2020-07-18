AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020 // Comments off

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($116.91) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 6,450 ($79.37) to GBX 6,690 ($82.33) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($113.22) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,780 ($108.05) to GBX 9,100 ($111.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,308.89 ($102.25).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 9,187 ($113.06) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $120.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,479.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,854.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 83.80 ($1.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,537.09 ($117.37).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Analyst Recommendations for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.