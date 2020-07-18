AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($116.91) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 6,450 ($79.37) to GBX 6,690 ($82.33) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($113.22) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,780 ($108.05) to GBX 9,100 ($111.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,308.89 ($102.25).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 9,187 ($113.06) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $120.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,479.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,854.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 83.80 ($1.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,537.09 ($117.37).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.