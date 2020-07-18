Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AZPN. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.13.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of AZPN opened at $95.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.31. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $142.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.24 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.54% and a return on equity of 60.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 29,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $2,822,818.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,513.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $195,662.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,243.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,806. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 11.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,677,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,514,000 after purchasing an additional 174,467 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $151,675,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 5.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,570,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,319,000 after purchasing an additional 75,132 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,552,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,718,000 after purchasing an additional 20,504 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,273,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,046,000 after purchasing an additional 51,399 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.