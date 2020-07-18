Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aspen Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 13th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Aspen Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

ASPU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aspen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

ASPU stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $215.73 million, a PE ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $14.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. 43.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Mathews sold 25,000 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanford Rich sold 12,500 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,830 shares of company stock worth $1,160,637. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

