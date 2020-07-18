ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASOMY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of ASOS PLC/ADR stock opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.13 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.50. ASOS PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $46.98.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

