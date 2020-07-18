ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ASC has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Investec raised ASOS to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 3,582 ($44.08) to GBX 4,820 ($59.32) in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,050 ($25.23) to GBX 2,750 ($33.84) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,200 ($39.38) to GBX 4,400 ($54.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,650 ($32.61) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,574.67 ($43.99).

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 3,448 ($42.43) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,773 ($46.43). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,251.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,791.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.69.

In related news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,773 ($34.13) per share, for a total transaction of £49,914 ($61,425.06).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

