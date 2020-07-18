ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Raised to GBX 4,309 at Societe Generale

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price target hoisted by Societe Generale from GBX 4,289 ($52.78) to GBX 4,309 ($53.03) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ASC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ASOS from GBX 2,500 ($30.77) to GBX 4,000 ($49.22) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ASOS from GBX 2,800 ($34.46) to GBX 3,600 ($44.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ASOS to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($24.61) to GBX 2,300 ($28.30) in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,400 ($41.84) to GBX 3,650 ($44.92) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,574.67 ($43.99).

ASC opened at GBX 3,448 ($42.43) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,251.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,791.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,773 ($46.43).

In other news, insider Luke Jensen bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,773 ($34.13) per share, with a total value of £49,914 ($61,425.06).

ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

