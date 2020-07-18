ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Raised to GBX 3,650

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,400 ($41.84) to GBX 3,650 ($44.92) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock’s previous close.

ASC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 2,500 ($30.77) to GBX 4,000 ($49.22) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,800 ($34.46) to GBX 3,600 ($44.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,574.67 ($43.99).

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 3,448 ($42.43) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,251.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,791.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.11. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 975.20 ($12.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,773 ($46.43). The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.69.

In related news, insider Luke Jensen purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,773 ($34.13) per share, for a total transaction of £49,914 ($61,425.06).

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

