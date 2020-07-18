ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €316.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €316.00 ($355.06) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €375.00 ($421.35) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €366.00 ($411.24) target price on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €290.00 ($325.84) price target on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €310.00 ($348.31) price objective on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €408.00 ($458.43) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €323.71 ($363.72).

