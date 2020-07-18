ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €300.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €300.00 ($337.08) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML has been the topic of several other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €300.00 ($337.08) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays set a €375.00 ($421.35) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €310.00 ($348.31) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €375.00 ($421.35) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €290.00 ($325.84) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €323.71 ($363.72).

