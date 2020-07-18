Ascential (LON:ASCL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 285 ($3.51) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 289 ($3.56).

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ASCL. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 440 ($5.41) to GBX 390 ($4.80) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 300 ($3.69) to GBX 240 ($2.95) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Ascential to an add rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 304.38 ($3.75).

Shares of ASCL opened at GBX 307.60 ($3.79) on Wednesday. Ascential has a one year low of GBX 173.80 ($2.14) and a one year high of GBX 426.40 ($5.25). The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 161.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 287.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 302.81.

In other Ascential news, insider Duncan Painter acquired 42,951 shares of Ascential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £99,216.81 ($122,097.97).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

