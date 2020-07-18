Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Lowered to $177.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $177.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.17.

Shares of ASND opened at $143.52 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $158.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a current ratio of 13.19.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a negative net margin of 2,231.94%. Equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

