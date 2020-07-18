Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.17.

ASND stock opened at $143.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 0.98. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $158.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.56. The company has a current ratio of 13.19, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.11. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 2,231.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $225,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,253,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,318,000 after acquiring an additional 926,762 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,914,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,473,000 after acquiring an additional 729,613 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth $18,658,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 250,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,915,000 after acquiring an additional 117,283 shares during the period.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

