Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 1,188.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,548 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 115.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 22.1% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AJG. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.64.

Shares of AJG opened at $103.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.87. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $97,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,719,998.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

