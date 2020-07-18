Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARWR. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $49.02 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 544.67 and a beta of 1.81.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 23,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $940,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 862,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,605,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,110,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,815 shares of company stock valued at $6,123,480. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

