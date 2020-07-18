Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Stock Position Reduced by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont owned about 0.24% of Arrow Financial worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Arrow Financial by 26.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Arrow Financial by 17.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $413,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Arrow Financial by 24.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Arrow Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AROW opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $429.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.64. Arrow Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $38.31.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.49 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.12%. On average, analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on AROW shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

