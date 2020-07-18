Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on ARDS. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.29.

ARDS stock opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

