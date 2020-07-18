Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells $1,388,554.56 in Stock

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,388,554.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

R. Kipp Deveer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, R. Kipp Deveer sold 1,390 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $55,613.90.

On Thursday, July 2nd, R. Kipp Deveer sold 100 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $4,002.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, R. Kipp Deveer sold 81,393 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $3,259,789.65.

On Monday, May 4th, R. Kipp Deveer sold 8,274 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $263,195.94.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $40.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.82, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ares Management Corp has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $41.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average is $35.54.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.82 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 7.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

