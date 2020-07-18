Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

ARDC stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82.

In other news, CEO Seth J. Brufsky bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

