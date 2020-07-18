Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives $16.35 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.35.

Several research firms recently commented on ARCC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. Ares Capital has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

In related news, Director Michael K. Parks acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $29,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,282,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,221,000 after acquiring an additional 45,695 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. 33.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

