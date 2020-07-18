Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) CMO Christopher Cabell Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) CMO Christopher Cabell sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $884,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $68.51 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.67 and a current ratio of 18.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.57.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.28. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARNA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.