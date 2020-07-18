Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARCT. ValuEngine cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. WBB Securities lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

ARCT stock opened at $55.92 on Thursday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $62.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 409.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andy Sassine bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,126,306.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph E. Payne purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.69 per share, for a total transaction of $31,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,450 shares of company stock worth $195,389 in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $641,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 19.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

