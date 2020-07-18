ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARX. Scotiabank downgraded ARC Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ARC Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ARC Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.68.

Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$4.97 on Wednesday. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.42 and a twelve month high of C$8.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$268.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$295.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is -37.75%.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

