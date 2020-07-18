Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $35.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

ARMK opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. Aramark has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.24.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aramark news, CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,447.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Bethel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $140,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,452.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 21.2% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,331,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,606 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 57.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 29.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 19,244 shares during the period. Finally, New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. bought a new stake in Aramark during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,447,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

