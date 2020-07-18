Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Gap Down to $23.95

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.35, but opened at $23.95. Aramark shares last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 2,650,600 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Aramark from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Get Aramark alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.64.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,709 shares in the company, valued at $692,447.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith Bethel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $140,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,452.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at $143,820,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,962,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,552 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth $58,182,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,849,000 after buying an additional 2,604,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.