AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Klaus Schauser Sells 700 Shares

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Klaus Schauser sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Klaus Schauser also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AppFolio alerts:

On Monday, July 13th, Klaus Schauser sold 37,753 shares of AppFolio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total value of $5,839,256.51.

On Monday, June 8th, Klaus Schauser sold 30,000 shares of AppFolio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $4,873,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $148.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.69. AppFolio Inc has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $180.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 27.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered AppFolio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair lowered AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.