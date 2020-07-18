Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aphria (NYSE:APHA) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APHA. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Aphria from $9.50 to $9.85 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Aphria from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Aphria to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Aphria from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aphria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.05.

NYSE APHA opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. Aphria has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Aphria had a net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $144.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Aphria’s revenue was up 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aphria will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APHA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aphria by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 1,146,772 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aphria by 345.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after buying an additional 1,112,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aphria during the 1st quarter valued at about $801,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Aphria by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 567,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 232,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Aphria by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 800,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 134,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

