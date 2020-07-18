Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $12.73.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.