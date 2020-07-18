Antibe Therapeutics (CVE:ATE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Brookline Capital Management

Antibe Therapeutics (CVE:ATE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.57. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$0.28 and a 12 month high of C$0.89. The firm has a market cap of $109.70 million and a P/E ratio of -5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer David James Vaughan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,000. Also, Director Daniel Marcel Legault sold 259,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total value of C$156,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$317,625. Insiders sold a total of 1,683,500 shares of company stock worth $1,024,138 in the last three months.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent protected pharmaceuticals in Canada, Europe, and the United States. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction, which has completed Phase IIB gastrointestinal safety study.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.