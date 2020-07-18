Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Lifted to “Neutral” at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. MKM Partners currently has $3.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $1.00.

AR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $2.75 to $1.75 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.56.

Antero Resources stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 35.36%. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank Trust bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,925,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,978 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 45,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19,299 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

