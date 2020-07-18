ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Stake Raised by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 741.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NLY. JMP Securities raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.97.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.45 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $612,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $774,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 370,000 shares of company stock worth $2,226,400. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

