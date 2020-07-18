Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Trading 4.5% Higher

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) shares traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $24.34, 410 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 6,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised Anglo American to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

Get Anglo American alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.