Anglo American (LON:AAL) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a GBX 1,900 ($23.38) target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,650 ($32.61) to GBX 2,600 ($32.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,650 ($20.31) to GBX 1,800 ($22.15) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Anglo American to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 2,230 ($27.44) to GBX 1,900 ($23.38) in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,935.63 ($23.82).

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 1,959.20 ($24.11) on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 18.44 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,283.50 ($28.10). The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion and a PE ratio of 7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,832.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,709.50.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,840 ($22.64) per share, for a total transaction of £2,336.80 ($2,875.71). Also, insider Hixonia Nyasulu acquired 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,388 ($17.08) per share, with a total value of £20,195.40 ($24,852.82). Insiders acquired 1,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,046 over the last 90 days.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

