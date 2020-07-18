Angelo P. Lopresti Sells 5,400 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.10, for a total value of $918,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,041,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $175.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.58. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.04 and a 1 year high of $176.73.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.74 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub lowered IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.16.
About IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.