Angelo P. Lopresti Sells 5,400 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.10, for a total value of $918,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,041,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $175.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.58. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.04 and a 1 year high of $176.73.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.74 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub lowered IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.16.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

