Analyzing Star Group (NYSE:SGU) and Match Group (NYSE:MTCH)

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Star Group and Match Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Match Group 0 7 14 0 2.67

Match Group has a consensus target price of $99.70, indicating a potential upside of 8.66%. Given Match Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Match Group is more favorable than Star Group.

Risk & Volatility

Star Group has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Match Group has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.6% of Star Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Star Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Match Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Star Group and Match Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Group $1.75 billion 0.23 $17.64 million N/A N/A Match Group $4.76 billion 1.64 $431.13 million $4.53 20.25

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Star Group.

Profitability

This table compares Star Group and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Group 1.85% 9.84% 3.34% Match Group 2.69% 9.24% 4.16%

Summary

Match Group beats Star Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers. It also sells home heating oil, gasoline, and diesel fuel to approximately 74,000 customers on a delivery only basis. Kestrel Heat, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Star Gas Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Star Group, L.P. in October 2017. Star Group, L.P. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc. offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

