Analyzing Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Information Analysis (NASDAQ:IAIC)

Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) and Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Information Analysis and Smith Micro Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Analysis $10.16 million 0.20 -$720,000.00 N/A N/A Smith Micro Software $43.35 million 3.97 $10.72 million $0.23 18.04

Smith Micro Software has higher revenue and earnings than Information Analysis.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Information Analysis and Smith Micro Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Analysis 0 0 0 0 N/A Smith Micro Software 0 0 2 0 3.00

Smith Micro Software has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 50.60%. Given Smith Micro Software’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than Information Analysis.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Information Analysis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Information Analysis and Smith Micro Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Analysis -5.90% -52.40% -25.05% Smith Micro Software 26.37% 30.81% 23.82%

Risk and Volatility

Information Analysis has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith Micro Software has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Smith Micro Software beats Information Analysis on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Information Analysis Company Profile

Information Analysis Incorporated engages in developing and maintaining information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and performing professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. The company develops and provides Web-based and mobile device solutions, including electronic forms conversions for various agencies of the federal government, data analytics, and legacy software migration and modernization. It also sells third-party software products, as well as provides maintenance services. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics. The Wireless segment offers SafePath Family, real-time family location tracking app; CommSuite VVM, a Visual Voicemail directly to a mobile phone app and email; CommSuite VTT, Voice-to-Text transcription system; NetWise Optics, a mobile analytics solution; NetWise Passport, an automated user onboarding and Wi-Fi service provisioning solution; QuickLink IoT Services Platform, an end-to-end device management platform; and Captivate, a mobile marketing and Big Data platform. The Graphics segment develops various software products, including graphic design and animation, compression, and PC/Mac utilities for consumers, professional artists, and educators. This segment offers Poser, 3D rendering and animation software for photorealistic characters, art, illustration, and digital design; Moho, 2D animation program for creating movies, cartoons, anime, and cut out animations; MotionArtist, a solution for creating animatics and interactive presentations; and StuffIt Deluxe, a solution for documents and media. The company provides its products through direct sales on its Websites, as well as through affiliate Websites, resellers, and retail outlets. It also offers technical support and customer services. Smith Micro Software, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

