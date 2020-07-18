Analyzing QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) & CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.4% of CDK Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of CDK Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of QuinStreet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

CDK Global has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuinStreet has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CDK Global and QuinStreet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDK Global 0 0 4 0 3.00 QuinStreet 0 1 3 0 2.75

CDK Global presently has a consensus target price of $56.25, indicating a potential upside of 30.60%. QuinStreet has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.51%. Given QuinStreet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than CDK Global.

Profitability

This table compares CDK Global and QuinStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global 0.35% -59.38% 13.08% QuinStreet 4.04% 8.57% 5.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CDK Global and QuinStreet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global $1.91 billion 2.73 $124.00 million $3.14 13.72 QuinStreet $455.15 million 1.27 $62.48 million $1.18 9.42

CDK Global has higher revenue and earnings than QuinStreet. QuinStreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CDK Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CDK Global beats QuinStreet on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc. provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles. It also provides solutions to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers advertising solutions, such as the management of digital advertising spend for automotive retailers, automotive retailer associations, and OEMs; and professional services, custom programming, consulting, implementation, and training solutions, as well as customer support solutions. It serves approximately 28,000 retail locations and OEMs. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc., an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers. The company provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services, education, business-to-business technology, and home services. QuinStreet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

